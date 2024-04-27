Carlow Trainer Willie Mullins has made history this afternoon after he became the first Irish based British jumps trainer champion in 70 years.

Mullins sealed the title in the past hour after El Fabiolo finished second in the Celebration Chase at Sandown this afternoon.

Vincent O’Brien was the last such trainer to achieve the feat in the 1953-’54 season.

Gowran Racecourse manager Eddie Scally says its absolutely brilliant news…

“In fairness to Willie he’s been, you know, lighting it up in Ireland for the last 20 odd years. He’s the top trainer we have in this country in the National Hunt racing, and in fairness to him, he’s started to dominate across the water as well. He had a brilliant Cheltenham and it kind of gave him the opportunity to go for this trainer’s title and he followed it up winning the Grand National with I am Maximum.”

“Then today he sent a strong team to Sandown to just pip Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton and so it’s remarkable. To think now that he’s emulating Vincent O’Brien, it’s absolutely brilliant, but sure we were running out of superlatives for WP Mullins at this stage.”