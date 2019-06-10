Carlow’s Iconic Chesty Murray’s Sweetshop Set to be Rebuilt

Monday 10th June

A once iconic Carlow sweet shop is now set to be rebuilt.

Planning permission has been granted by the county council to reconstruct the building formerly known as Chesty Murray’s at number 25, Dublin Street.

It was demolished by Slaneygio Limited in 2016 but the High Court later ruled that the demolition was unlawful.

The company was instructed to rebuild it.

Carlow Councillor Fergal Browne says he’s happy it’s moving a step closer to that.