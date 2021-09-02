KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carol Knox from Kilkenny set to shine in national TV series

Glow Up Ireland kicks off tonight on RTE2

A local mother of two is set to compete in a new television series which begins later.

Glow Up Ireland is fronted by reality TV star Maura Higgins and sees ten amateur make-up artists attempt to contour, conceal and bake their way through a number of assignments showing off their technical know-how and artistic skills.

Carol Knox from Kilkenny City is one of the contenders. She’s already known locally for her powerful singing voice and is now set to shine with some stunning facial creations.

You can follow her progress on RTE2 from 9:35pm tonight.

