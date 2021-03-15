Kilkenny’s Cartoon Salooon to go to the Oscars – again!

Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon’s heading to the Oscars again.

Wolfwalkers has just been announced as a contender in the Best Animation Feature category. (Full shortlist here).

Already this year it made the shortlists for a range of other awards including the Annies for which it gets the nod in ten categories.

The Kilkenny based grouping has long been in the running for the golden statuette however with previous nominations for Secret of Kells, The Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner as well as for short Late Afternoon.

Members tweeted this at lunchtime:

Now, they with partners Melusine Productions in Luxembourg, await April 25th when the winners will be announced (that’s 1am April 26th Irish time!).

Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive, Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland, said “Our warmest congratulations to directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, screenwriter Will Collins, and all at Cartoon Saloon on their Academy Award nomination today. Wolfwalkers is a triumph of creative collaboration and Irish storytelling, and we are exceptionally proud to have supported the film since the beginning. The consistent and continued success of Cartoon Saloon’s work is testament to Ireland’s thriving animation industry, and indicative of the creative talent working tirelessly to produce powerfully engaging stories for audiences, both at home and around the world.”

Watch the trailer here: