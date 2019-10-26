Cash and cigarettes stolen as burglars break into Kilkenny petrol station

Gardaí are investigating after a petrol station in North Kilkenny was targeted by criminals this week.

Shortly before 4 o’clock on Thursday morning, the shop at Woodsgift near Urlingford was broken into by two men.

They were seen entering the premises on CCTV after breaking the glass on the front door.

They managed to get away with cigarettes and cash.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have seen a silver saloon type car in the area between 3 and 4 that morning to come forward.