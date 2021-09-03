Castlecomer overtakes Carlow Town for highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the seven Local Electoral Areas

New figures have shown that Ireland’s rate of Covid-19 is now the highest in the European Union.

The ECDC says the country has a 14-day rate just over 523 cases per 100,000 people, just ahead of Cyprus, at 496.

Across the seven Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny, two are higher than that while Castlecomer has overtaken Carlow Town for the highest rate locally in the fortnight to last Monday.

It’s now on 568 after 134 cases during that time, followed by Tullow on 531 (99 cases), Carlow Town on 430 (97), Kilkenny City on 390 (113), Piltown on 347 (74), Callan / Thomastown on 316 (80) with Bagenalstown best at 230 with 36 positive tests returned.

Yesterday the Department of Health confirmed a further 1,751 new cases across the country

While last night 12 people were being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit.