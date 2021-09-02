637 Covid-19 cases recorded across Carlow and Kilkenny in the last fortnight

637 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed locally in the fortnight to Tuesday.

352 were recorded in Kilkenny, amost two-thirds of those in the second week alone.

While Carlow saw 285 positive tests returned, evenly spread across the two weeks.

It’s as ten people were being treated for Coronavirus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last night, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit.