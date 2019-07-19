Castlecomer’s new pedestrian bridge should start next year

Work on building a new pedestrian bridge in Castlecomer should start next year.

Elected members from the area were briefed this week on the status of the project which would link the town to the Discovery Park in a safer manner.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says it’s been a long time coming, and it will vastly improve the area noting “It will allow the Discovery Park to join with the rest of Castlecomer and give greater access”.

He added “everyone knows about the safety issue on the bridge, every day you drive across that bridge you worry about meeting somebody on it and see people cycling, walking, school kids coming across it every day & it’s really much needed”.

While Councillor John Brennan outlines what stage the bridge plans are now, saying “Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given the final details for the project to Kilkenny County Council and also the design of the bridge as well so what’ll happen now is the project will go to An Bord Pleanala with a view then to, hopefully if it’s successful there, work will start in 2020”.