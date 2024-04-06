A substantial quantity of tools were taken from a shed on the Kilkenny Carlow border.

Gardaí are seeking help in tracking down those responsible for the burglary which happened in Graignamanagh this day last week (Sat, 30th March)

The property owner made the discovery after a short time away as Sgt Conor Egan’s been outlining for KCLR News; “The injured party left the home for approximately one hour and upon returning at twenty-five past six in the evening noticed that the shed door was open, a lot of tools and equipment have been stolen from the shed including welders, a lot of DeWalt tools are the make, so quite the substantial quantity of tools”.

He adds; “Upon checking CCTV a suspect, a male, was observed coming in over the rear wall of the property and leaving with the tools over the same wall, my colleagues in Graignamanagh are appealing for any information in relation to this, give them a call on 059 972 4 222”.