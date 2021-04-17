KCLR News

Celebrations in Kilkenny as Cartoon Saloon picks up six Annie Awards

MaryAnn Vaughan MaryAnn Vaughan Send an email 17/04/2021
Image CartoonSaloon.ie

Celebrations are rife for Kilkenny’s animation studios today!

Cartoon Saloon picked up six trophies at the prestigious Annie’s last night – which is one of the biggest awards ceremonies for animation.

The Oscar-nominated ‘Wolfwalkers’ won five, for Best Direction, Production Design, Indie Feature, Character Design and Voice Acting.

They also won a prize for their short film for Greenpeace, ‘There’s a Monster in My Kitchen.’

