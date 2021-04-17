Celebrations in Kilkenny as Cartoon Saloon picks up six Annie Awards

Celebrations are rife for Kilkenny’s animation studios today!

Cartoon Saloon picked up six trophies at the prestigious Annie’s last night – which is one of the biggest awards ceremonies for animation.

The Oscar-nominated ‘Wolfwalkers’ won five, for Best Direction, Production Design, Indie Feature, Character Design and Voice Acting.

They also won a prize for their short film for Greenpeace, ‘There’s a Monster in My Kitchen.’