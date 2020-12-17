Ceol Anocht: Interview : Kerbdog (7/12/2020)

A few years have passed since Kilkenny’s own Kerbdog last trod the boards and a few more since their clutch of sensational albums saw the light of day. That was the starting point for a chat with Cormac and Darragh, as we wove our way around the making of the albums, the Kilkenny music scene back in the late 80’s and 90’s and some of the band’s story.

Fun was had and if time hadn’t all been against us on the night I feel that a longer interview might have ensued. Still, it was great to chat with the lads and even better to see the release of their debut and sophomore albums. (Apologies…I had the use the word ‘sophomore’ at least once this year…it’s a thing)

The albums are now available in glorious vinyl and have sold like the proverbial hot cakes. Rest assured that more will reach quality record stores soon, including Rollercoaster Records, Darragh’s former base!