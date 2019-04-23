KCLR Election Coverage
Ceol Anocht: Show #135 – 23/4/2019

Martin Bridgeman 23/04/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/4/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Crush Inni-K
Rise With Me The Rebel Souls
Point Of View Slyrydes
(Do You Like) Spicy Food? Donal Quinn
The Hare And The Line Inni-K
Jumping Ship Dodging Bullets
Roses Jenni
Call My Name Rory And The Island
Where The Water Rushes Grow Ken O’Duffy
Slow Your Attention Delush
Drown In The Sunshine Build Your Own Ark
Meachan Rudaí (The Weight Of Things) The Gloaming
