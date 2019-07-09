Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #153 – 9/7/2019
Online only...
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 11/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Rattling Brain
|Elise Ramsbottom
|Wasteland
|Mick Flannery
|Vulture Culture
|Fangclub
|My Honest Face
|Inhaler
|Inisfree
|SOLA
|Decoy
|Sick Love
|Boy Toy
|Automatic Blue Ft. Ghost King Is Dead
|Fool
|Mick Flannery
|Wide Open Space
|Seskin Lane
|Room For Two
|Syrens
|Boy’s Not Right
|Aleigh
|Brother
|Greenshine
|On The Edge (Jig Set)
|Gatehouse