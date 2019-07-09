Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #153 – 9/7/2019

Online only...

Martin Bridgeman 09/07/2019


Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 11/7/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Rattling Brain Elise Ramsbottom
Wasteland Mick Flannery
Vulture Culture Fangclub
My Honest Face Inhaler
Inisfree SOLA
Decoy Sick Love
Boy Toy Automatic Blue Ft. Ghost King Is Dead
Fool Mick Flannery
Wide Open Space Seskin Lane
Room For Two Syrens
Boy’s Not Right Aleigh
Brother Greenshine
On The Edge (Jig Set) Gatehouse
