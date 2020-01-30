Advertisement
Ceol Anocht: Show #205 – 30/1/2020

Martin Bridgeman 30/01/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/2/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Birthday Trophy Wife
Je Suis Solkatt
Understand Columbia Mills
Be Mine King Kartel
Grace, A State David Keenan
The Butcher And The Vet Fiddle Case
I Had No Choice Underachiever DC
Tzumi Solkatt
Too Young For Love Liam Geddes
Jewel Of The South (Remix) Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella
The Rain Falls On Everything Some Rise Some Fall
Craicwerk Sunken Foal
