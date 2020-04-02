Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #219 – 2/4/2020
Music Room Sessions!
…and here’s the playlist:
|Beauty Queen
|Trophy Wife
|Faoiseamh Faoistine
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Only Safe At Home
|79 Cortinaz
|Time Slides
|One Morning In August
|Even If It’s a Lie
|Lorraine Nash
|The Heart Of Saint Laurence O’Toole
|Joe Chester
|Murphy’s Law (Radio Edit)
|Róisín Murphy
|Blackwaterside
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Glacier Rim
|The Natural History Museum
|Heart Off The Latch
|Arrivalists
|Hunter’s Moon
|Lisa Lambe
|Haw
|Caomhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Daniel Trueman