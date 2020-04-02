Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #219 – 2/4/2020

Music Room Sessions!

Martin Bridgeman 02/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 2/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Beauty Queen Trophy Wife
Faoiseamh Faoistine Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Only Safe At Home 79 Cortinaz
Time Slides One Morning In August
Even If It’s a Lie Lorraine Nash
The Heart Of Saint Laurence O’Toole Joe Chester
Murphy’s Law (Radio Edit) Róisín Murphy
Blackwaterside Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Glacier Rim The Natural History Museum
Heart Off The Latch Arrivalists
Hunter’s Moon Lisa Lambe
Haw Caomhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Daniel Trueman

 

