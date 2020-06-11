Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #243 – 11/6/2020
From The Music Room
|Good Things Follow You
|Malojian / Arborist
|Make A Mark
|Beoga / Ryan McMullan
|Shortcake
|Fans Of Adventure
|Murphy’s Law (Cosmodelica Remix)
|Róisín Murphy
|God Give Me Strength
|Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
|What Am I Doing Here
|Gavin Murphy
|Moonlight Velvet
|TOYGIRL
|Homebird
|Beoga / Niall McCabe
|The Market
|Billy Treacy & The Market
|Song Of The Faithful Departed
|The Radiators From Space
|The Parting Glass
|The Voice Squad
|Somewhere Between Oblivion And Bliss
|Joe Chester
|The Singularity (Critters Mix)
|Malojian