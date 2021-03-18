Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #340 – 19/3/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Sour
|Chemical Addiction
|London City
|Megan O’Neill
|The Knockout Artist
|Cathal Coughlan
|A Better Place
|Paul Quin
|Obvious
|Pugwash
|Field Of Wonders
|Strawman & The Jackdaws
|All The People
|D. Cullen
|Head Under Water
|Megan O’Neill
|Sweet Symphony
|The Remedy Club
|City Unfolds
|Ailbhe Reddy Feat. Sacred Animals
|Window
|Pop Wallace Feat. Jake Doyle
|Northbound Stowaway
|Adrian Crowley
|Puzzled Love Of the Light
|Brian Crosby