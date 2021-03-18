Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #340 – 19/3/2021

Music Room Sessions

18/03/2021
Ceol Anocht

Sour Chemical Addiction
London City Megan O’Neill
The Knockout Artist Cathal Coughlan
A Better Place Paul Quin
Obvious Pugwash
Field Of Wonders Strawman & The Jackdaws
All The People D. Cullen
Head Under Water Megan O’Neill
Sweet Symphony The Remedy Club
City Unfolds Ailbhe Reddy Feat. Sacred Animals
Window Pop Wallace Feat. Jake Doyle
Northbound Stowaway Adrian Crowley
Puzzled Love Of the Light Brian Crosby
