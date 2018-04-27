Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #40 – 26/4/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Áthas
|Stuck On Repeat
|Damned Devotion
|Joan As Police Woman
|First We Take Manhattan
|Jennifer Warnes
|I Live For You
|Heroes In Hiding
|Ink Written Messages
|Luke Clerkin
|Shame
|Rachel Baiman
|Gone
|Lucky Bones
|Need You Sunshine
|Autamata
|She’s Leaving Home
|The Beatles
|Blue And Lonesome
|The Rolling Stones
|I’m In Love
|Teenage Fanclub
|I Lost My Innocence
|Ezra Furman
|Jenny Lind / The Battle Of Aughrim
|Ciarán Somers
|Fire
|Slow Skies
|Baulalow
|Blind Poets
|I Can Feel It Coming
|Lucky Bones
|Pomegranate
|Ye Vagabonds
|Mantlepiece
|LemonCello
|If It Be Your Will
|Leonard Cohen
|Revelate
|The Frames
|St. Vincent
|CVGES
|Something Is
|Richard Hawley
|Ambulance Song
|Malojian
|An Londubh Agus An Céirseach
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán