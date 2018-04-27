Ceol Anocht: Show #40 - 26/4/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Áthas Stuck On Repeat
Damned Devotion Joan As Police Woman
First We Take Manhattan Jennifer Warnes
I Live For You Heroes In Hiding
Ink Written Messages Luke Clerkin
Shame Rachel Baiman
Gone Lucky Bones
Need You Sunshine Autamata
She’s Leaving Home The Beatles
Blue And Lonesome The Rolling Stones
I’m In Love Teenage Fanclub
I Lost My Innocence Ezra Furman
Jenny Lind / The Battle Of Aughrim Ciarán Somers
Fire Slow Skies
Baulalow Blind Poets
I Can Feel It Coming Lucky Bones
Pomegranate Ye Vagabonds
Mantlepiece LemonCello
If It Be Your Will Leonard Cohen
Revelate The Frames
St. Vincent CVGES
Something Is Richard Hawley
Ambulance Song Malojian
An Londubh Agus An Céirseach Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán

