Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #420 – 23/12/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 24/12/2021

Hour One:

Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
Bells Screaming Orphans
Every Year At Christmas And Sometimes On Other Days Little Black Wren
Lilytown Col Patterson
White Wexford Christmas Molly & Maisie O’Reilly
In The Bleak Midwinter Seán And Miriam Ingram
This Christmas Pete and Tom On Song
Christmas Time With You Tommy Keyes
Snow Smoke Serenade 79 Cortinaz
Going Back Martin Leahy
Please Santa Let’s Go Vyvienne Long
Snowflakes Fall Eleanor McEvoy / James Cramer
Sir Festus Burke / Carolan’s Frolic Horslips

 

Hour Two:

At The Christmas Ball Mary Stokes Band
All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous) Pierce Turner
Driving Home For Christmas Frankenstein Bolts
In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L
The Hour Before Christmas Don Mescall
Merry Christmas My Love David Hopkins
Keep Christmas In The Heart The Lost Brothers
Christmas Is Coming Seamie O’Dowd
It Could Be Christmas Ultan Conlon
Winter Sun Megan O’Neill
Fairytale of New York Megan O’Neill
The Snow that Melts The Soonest Horslips
The Last Christmas The High Ground
Basiani Carol Jimmy Smyth

 

Hour Three:

How Xmas Was Meant To Be Track Dogs
All The Lights On (Must Be Christmas) The Whileaways
At Christmas Time Celine Carroll
Cuddle A Puddle Ollie Cole
Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes Laura Mulcahy
Snowglobe Jack O’Rourke
Family Life Mary Coughlan
River Karrie O’Sullivan / Jimmy Smyth
Snow Zrazy
On Grafton Street Gillian Tuite
Carúl Loch Garman Gráinne Hunt & Cantus Domus
Still, Still, Still Emma Langford
Hark The Herald Angels Sing Jimmy Smyth
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 24/12/2021