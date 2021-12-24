Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #420 – 23/12/2021
Hour One:
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|In Love At Christmas Time
|Honey Pie
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|Bells
|Screaming Orphans
|Every Year At Christmas And Sometimes On Other Days
|Little Black Wren
|Lilytown
|Col Patterson
|White Wexford Christmas
|Molly & Maisie O’Reilly
|In The Bleak Midwinter
|Seán And Miriam Ingram
|This Christmas
|Pete and Tom On Song
|Christmas Time With You
|Tommy Keyes
|Snow Smoke Serenade
|79 Cortinaz
|Going Back
|Martin Leahy
|Please Santa Let’s Go
|Vyvienne Long
|Snowflakes Fall
|Eleanor McEvoy / James Cramer
|Sir Festus Burke / Carolan’s Frolic
|Horslips
Hour Two:
|At The Christmas Ball
|Mary Stokes Band
|All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous)
|Pierce Turner
|Driving Home For Christmas
|Frankenstein Bolts
|In The Bleak Midwinter
|Jack L
|The Hour Before Christmas
|Don Mescall
|Merry Christmas My Love
|David Hopkins
|Keep Christmas In The Heart
|The Lost Brothers
|Christmas Is Coming
|Seamie O’Dowd
|It Could Be Christmas
|Ultan Conlon
|Winter Sun
|Megan O’Neill
|Fairytale of New York
|Megan O’Neill
|The Snow that Melts The Soonest
|Horslips
|The Last Christmas
|The High Ground
|Basiani Carol
|Jimmy Smyth
Hour Three:
|How Xmas Was Meant To Be
|Track Dogs
|All The Lights On (Must Be Christmas)
|The Whileaways
|At Christmas Time
|Celine Carroll
|Cuddle A Puddle
|Ollie Cole
|Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes
|Laura Mulcahy
|Snowglobe
|Jack O’Rourke
|Family Life
|Mary Coughlan
|River
|Karrie O’Sullivan / Jimmy Smyth
|Snow
|Zrazy
|On Grafton Street
|Gillian Tuite
|Carúl Loch Garman
|Gráinne Hunt & Cantus Domus
|Still, Still, Still
|Emma Langford
|Hark The Herald Angels Sing
|Jimmy Smyth