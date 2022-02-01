Ceol Anocht: Show #428 – 2/2/2022

Radio D. Cullen

Carry My Song Clare Sands & Susan O’ Neill

IV In Air And So I Watch You From Afar

My Oh My First Class & Coach

Isolation Blues I, E Ben Reel

The Blackhole Paradox Wornoc

Say No TJ Maestro

Abair Liom Do Rúin (Tell me your Secrets) Clare Sands Ft. Steve Cooney and Tommy Sands

East Sapling Foy Vance Feat. Anderson East

The Valleys Of Her Mind Leah Sohotra and Martin Leahy

Arthritis Wedding Ring Arrivalists

Mo Chuisle Eva Coyle