Ceol Anocht: Show #428 – 2/2/2022

Music Room Sessions

Radio D. Cullen
Carry My Song Clare Sands & Susan O’ Neill
IV In Air And So I Watch You From Afar
My Oh My First Class & Coach
Isolation Blues I, E Ben Reel
The Blackhole Paradox Wornoc
Say No TJ Maestro
Abair Liom Do Rúin (Tell me your Secrets) Clare Sands Ft. Steve Cooney and Tommy Sands
East Sapling Foy Vance Feat. Anderson East
The Valleys Of Her Mind Leah Sohotra and Martin Leahy
Arthritis Wedding Ring Arrivalists
Mo Chuisle Eva Coyle
The Teelin’ Feelin / Uisce Dermot Byrne & Yvonne Casey
