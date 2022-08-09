Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #481 – 9/8/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman09/08/2022

Fall Asleep Hutch
Life in the Lens The Carmillas
Driving Home The Athmospheric
Where The Monster Lives Keeley
Summer Song (Gui Boratto Rework) The Crayon Set
The Wall The Rosecaps
Be The Animal Dont Tell Mum
I Felt a Funeral in My Brain The Carmillas
Immune Gemma Cox
The Last Signal Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Girl From A Movie Marketa Irglova
Now You See It Susan O’Neill
The Finnish Line Colm Mac An Iomaire
