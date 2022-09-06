Ceol Anocht: Show #489 – 6/9/2022

Call The Coroner Seánie Bermingham

Communion Money Doctor Millar

Echo Chamber Joshua Burnside x Mount Palomar

Take What You’ve Been Given Jack Dora

Get Up (Out The Bed) Local Boy

Your Father Frankenstein Bolts

Take My Hand Clare O’Riordan

Keep This To Yourself Doctor Millar

Livelong Day Pete And Tom On Song

Picture In A Frame Flo McSweeney

Inevitability of Death Ciaran Lavery

A Strange Rejoicing The Wicc