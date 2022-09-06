Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #489 – 6/9/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Call The Coroner
|Seánie Bermingham
|Communion Money
|Doctor Millar
|Echo Chamber
|Joshua Burnside x Mount Palomar
|Take What You’ve Been Given
|Jack Dora
|Get Up (Out The Bed)
|Local Boy
|Your Father
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Take My Hand
|Clare O’Riordan
|Keep This To Yourself
|Doctor Millar
|Livelong Day
|Pete And Tom On Song
|Picture In A Frame
|Flo McSweeney
|Inevitability of Death
|Ciaran Lavery
|A Strange Rejoicing
|The Wicc
|Silvaticus
|Úna Keane