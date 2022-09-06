Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #489 – 6/9/2022

Music Room Sessions

06/09/2022

Call The Coroner Seánie Bermingham
Communion Money Doctor Millar
Echo Chamber Joshua Burnside x Mount Palomar
Take What You’ve Been Given Jack Dora
Get Up (Out The Bed) Local Boy
Your Father Frankenstein Bolts
Take My Hand Clare O’Riordan
Keep This To Yourself Doctor Millar
Livelong Day Pete And Tom On Song
Picture In A Frame Flo McSweeney
Inevitability of Death Ciaran Lavery
A Strange Rejoicing The Wicc
Silvaticus Úna Keane
