Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #50 – 14/6/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/6/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Solitary Ease
|Marc O’Reilly
|A World
|Clare O’Riordan
|Calling Card
|Rory Gallagher
|Matchstick Men
|Lucky Bones
|Rainy
|Mean Mary
|It All Ends Tonight
|Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
|Every Time
|Rowan
|Walking Away From Home (Jim’s Song)
|It’s Immaterial
|Cradle Rock
|Rory Gallagher
|The Measure (Summer Remix)
|Ultan Conlon
|Air
|Tracey Thorn
|The View Across The Valley / Father Newman’s
|Tommy Guihen
|Satisfy Me
|Clare Sands
|Everyday’s A Holiday
|Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
|Julie
|The Cedartowns
|Cormorant Bird
|Fionn Regan
|I’ll Admit You’re Gone
|Rory Gallagher
|Deep In Green
|The Hard Ground
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Settled In Clay
|Mike Vass
|Adios
|Glen Campbell
|Soft In The Head
|O Emperor
|Úna Bhán
|Tommy Guihen