Ceol Anocht: Show #50 – 14/6/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 19/6/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Solitary Ease Marc O’Reilly
A World Clare O’Riordan
Calling Card Rory Gallagher
Matchstick Men Lucky Bones
Rainy Mean Mary
It All Ends Tonight Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
Every Time Rowan
Walking Away From Home (Jim’s Song) It’s Immaterial
Cradle Rock Rory Gallagher
The Measure (Summer Remix) Ultan Conlon
Air Tracey Thorn
The View Across The Valley / Father Newman’s Tommy Guihen
Satisfy Me Clare Sands
Everyday’s A Holiday Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
Julie The Cedartowns
Cormorant Bird Fionn Regan
I’ll Admit You’re Gone Rory Gallagher
Deep In Green The Hard Ground
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Settled In Clay Mike Vass
Adios Glen Campbell
Soft In The Head O Emperor
Úna Bhán Tommy Guihen

