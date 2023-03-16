Ceol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #545 – 16/3/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman16/03/2023

El Paso David Keenan
The Voice of Reason Paul McCann
Full Flight Stockton’s Wing
Break Down Every Door Gavin Murphy
Someday Kyrue
Lucy Osiris
Lorganna Ar An nGealach Rowlette
Weight of the Bow Paul McCann
Angelus Bell Pete And Tom On Song
Home Again Ger Eaton
No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross Scullion
Green Grow The Rushes Lisa Lambe
The Bird Feeder / The Banks / Annie G’s John Doyle & Mick McAuley
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman16/03/2023