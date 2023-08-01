Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #583 – 1/8/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman01/08/2023

Kitsilano Jack O’Flaherty
Sadhbh Ní Bhruinneallaigh Plúirín na mBan
Obi’s Track Negro Impacto
Coming Home DEXYS
Bambi Kojaque Feat. Gotts Street Park
Waiting On U Mia Yermeche
Always Trouble Sarah Buckley
Grey Funnel Line Plúirín na mBan
Tá Mo Chleamhnas Déanta An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
Frankenstein Bolts Frankenstein Bolts
Don’t Rush It The Breath
You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart Sinead O’Connor
Infinite Doctor Bua
