Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #586 – 10/8/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Take Cover
|Bantum Ft. Jack O’Rourke
|Stay Leave
|GNS
|Waiting On The Day
|VJ Jaxson
|Wilderness
|Elena Duff
|Flame
|Drew Makes Noise
|Get The Love
|Shane Barry
|Wanna Be Free
|Alphamale / Róisín Kearney / Jade Augis
|To Love To Lose Day One Day Two
|GNS
|Out Of The Night
|Sarah Hickey
|The Feast Of St. John
|Glen Hansard
|Don’t Rush It
|The Breath
|Goodnight World
|Lisa O’Neill
|Alone Together / The Roustabout-The Murmuration / Sharpen the Scythe
|John Doyle & Mick McAuley