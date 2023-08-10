Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #586 – 10/8/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman10/08/2023

Take Cover Bantum Ft. Jack O’Rourke
Stay Leave GNS
Waiting On The Day VJ Jaxson
Wilderness Elena Duff
Flame Drew Makes Noise
Get The Love Shane Barry
Wanna Be Free Alphamale / Róisín Kearney / Jade Augis
To Love To Lose Day One Day Two GNS
Out Of The Night Sarah Hickey
The Feast Of St. John Glen Hansard
Don’t Rush It The Breath
Goodnight World Lisa O’Neill
Alone Together / The Roustabout-The Murmuration / Sharpen the Scythe John Doyle & Mick McAuley
