Ceol Anocht: Show #608 – 26/10/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman26/10/2023

Desire Tanoki Feat. Moses Moorhouse
Stay Calm Cormac O’Caoimh
Dance To My Beat ActionRec
Seagull, Albatross / Fake Samuel Pepys The Prongs
Amsterdamaged Chemical Addiction
Jonah Theo Fitzgibbon
Funky German Diskotek ActionRec
Where The World Begins Cormac O’Caoimh
Taken Out By The Wind Annika Kilkenny
Known Your Name Nauria
I’m Dead Rodney Owl
Out Of The Dark Into The Dawn [DJ Sotofett Lite Drum Mix] Stano
Eleanor Plunket Steve Cooney
