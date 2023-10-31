Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #609 – 31/10/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Electric Chair
|Maurice Whitmore
|A Good Day For Me
|Thomas Walsh
|March Of The Dead
|ActionRec
|Stop Stop
|Screaming Orphans
|All Around the Town
|The Rattling Kind
|Houndstooth
|My Sweet Beloved
|Modern Day Witches
|Freakles
|To Be That Child Again
|Thomas Walsh
|Willie Crotty
|John Francis Flynn
|Following Her Truth
|Polly Barrett
|Clear The Path
|Cara Dillon
|Orange Crayons
|John Douglas
|An Scéim / The Modal Monster
|Oisín Mac Cinnéide