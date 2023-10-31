Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #609 – 31/10/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman31/10/2023

Electric Chair Maurice Whitmore
A Good Day For Me Thomas Walsh
March Of The Dead ActionRec
Stop Stop Screaming Orphans
All Around the Town The Rattling Kind
Houndstooth My Sweet Beloved
Modern Day Witches Freakles
To Be That Child Again Thomas Walsh
Willie Crotty John Francis Flynn
Following Her Truth Polly Barrett
Clear The Path Cara Dillon
Orange Crayons John Douglas
An Scéim / The Modal Monster Oisín Mac Cinnéide
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman31/10/2023