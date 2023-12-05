Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #620 – 7/12/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Hey Panda
|High Llamas
|Her Song
|Molly O’Mahony
|Totally Entranced
|Keeley
|Baiser
|1000 Beasts Feat. Toucan & Joe Fellaga
|Out Like A Light
|Anamoe Drive
|Angels Fly
|Joby Fox
|Permanent Blush
|David Hedderman
|Golden Thing (Live at RTE Studios)
|Molly O’Mahony
|There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of
|Gavin Friday
|Within a Mile of Dublin
|John Francis Flynn
|The Parting Glass
|Boygenius + Ye Vagabonds
|Winter Song
|Bren Berry
|The Mason’s Apron / Laington’s
|Kevin Burke, Sharon Shannon, & Sean Smith