Ceol Anocht: Show #620 – 7/12/2023

Hey Panda High Llamas
Her Song Molly O’Mahony
Totally Entranced Keeley
Baiser 1000 Beasts Feat. Toucan & Joe Fellaga
Out Like A Light Anamoe Drive
Angels Fly Joby Fox
Permanent Blush David Hedderman
Golden Thing (Live at RTE Studios) Molly O’Mahony
There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of Gavin Friday
Within a Mile of Dublin John Francis Flynn
The Parting Glass Boygenius + Ye Vagabonds
Winter Song Bren Berry
The Mason’s Apron / Laington’s Kevin Burke, Sharon Shannon, & Sean Smith
