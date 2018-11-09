Ceol Anocht: Show #85 – 8/11/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 13/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

L.I.E Le Galaxie
The Walker Christine And The Queens
Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing Stevie Wonder
I Know You’ll Never Die Warriors of Dystotheque ft. Adam Leonard
Pancho And Lefty Townes Van Zandt
Snakes And Ladders Tommy Keyes
Anything In The Long Run Joe Chester
Starry Eyes The Records
Stairway To Heaven Led Zeppelin
Diggin Holes October Fires
Records And Rabbits Annie Bloch
Bonaparte Crossing The Rhine Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
The Good Is Gone Greenshine
Valentine Tommy Keyes
Margaret Downe Aidan Knight
My Creole Belle Don Baker
Amelia Joni Mitchell
Our Love Will Not Decay Tír Na nÓg
Four Hands Frankenstein Bolts
The Suitcase Karine Polwart
Needle And Thread John Blek
An Mhaighdean Ceansa Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin

Martin Bridgeman

