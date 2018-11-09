Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #85 – 8/11/2018
13/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|L.I.E
|Le Galaxie
|The Walker
|Christine And The Queens
|Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
|Stevie Wonder
|I Know You’ll Never Die
|Warriors of Dystotheque ft. Adam Leonard
|Pancho And Lefty
|Townes Van Zandt
|Snakes And Ladders
|Tommy Keyes
|Anything In The Long Run
|Joe Chester
|Starry Eyes
|The Records
|Stairway To Heaven
|Led Zeppelin
|Diggin Holes
|October Fires
|Records And Rabbits
|Annie Bloch
|Bonaparte Crossing The Rhine
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
|The Good Is Gone
|Greenshine
|Valentine
|Tommy Keyes
|Margaret Downe
|Aidan Knight
|My Creole Belle
|Don Baker
|Amelia
|Joni Mitchell
|Our Love Will Not Decay
|Tír Na nÓg
|Four Hands
|Frankenstein Bolts
|The Suitcase
|Karine Polwart
|Needle And Thread
|John Blek
|An Mhaighdean Ceansa
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin