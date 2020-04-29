Ceol Anocht – Studio 2 Sessions – Cursed Murphy (15/2/2020)

Always intriguing, delving in to the dark side, Peter Murphy is journalist, novelist and music maker. From his base in Wexford, his latest musical incarnation is a group project called Cursed Murphy.

He joined me in Studio 2 one day and, as frequently happens, the time flew while we discussed the motivations and intense performances of this music/literary/theatrical collective.

We heard three songs, two originals and one an arrangement of a Louis McNiece poem; accompaniment on the say was by Dan Comerford (a previous visitor to the studio as part of group Frankenstein Bolts).

Needless to say, things have changed utterly since the recording but I was anxious to get the session out, as they continue to write and the collective plans to continue the work. Little will stop the momentum.

Enjoy