Chair of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue invites you to have your say on Vision Rathvilly 2040

If you want to have your say on what Rathvilly will look like in the near future, now’s your time.

Vision Rathvilly 2040 is up and running and the public are invited to come and look at plans for the public realm as a place to live, work and visit.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue, who’s from the village, says “There’s two, if you like, designs for the future of the village available to view at the moment, people can have their say and then the consultants, architects that we’ve brought on board they’ll go away, take on board what people are looking to do and bring back kindof an amalgamation of both”.

Councillor O’Donoghue says they’re also looking at restoring the Phoenix Centre; “That’ll be going on public display very shortly as well so there’s hugely exciting things happening in Rathvilly and people need to get in touch through me or through local enterprise office, it’s really easy to have your say the drawings are there to be seen”.