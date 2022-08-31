Chair of Kilkenny Tourism says the sector locally is bouncing back at a rapid rate

The tourism sector in Kilkenny is bouncing back at a rapid rate, according to the Chair of Kilkenny Tourism.

Figures released by Fáilte Ireland showed a fall of 76% in the number of domestic visits to the county last year compared to 2019.

That was the biggest decrease in the country, the equivalent drop for the Carlow Kildare area was 41%.

Ciarán Conroy says the Kilkenny numbers were due to the fact that it was coming from such a high base when the pandemic hit.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: