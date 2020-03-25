Changes to rent for council tenants in Kilkenny have been deferred

Planned changes to rents for council tenants in Kilkenny have been deferred for now.

The results of a review carried out were due to come in effect next month but won’t for the time being because of the current situation.

However those who are due reductions under that review will have them applied.

There have been a number of queries about rents for local authority tenants in light of yesterday’s announcement of a three month freeze in the private market.

But Housing Director with Kilkenny County Council Mary Mulholland said the following…

“We have deferred making those changes or increases to tenants rent due to the circumstances that we have now, with the exception of people that were due a reduction and we are trying to work through those as we go”.

“Overall the announcement yesterday about rent freezes, that applies to people that are affected by loss of earnings and in the private rental market”.

“If you are a tenant of Kilkenny County Council, if anyone’s income is affected by covid 19- you need to contact the council, if your income has not been affected there will be no change to your rent”.