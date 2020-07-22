News & Sport
Check your EuroMillions ticket as the winning ticket was sold in Leinster
The lucky player selected their own numbers
Online lotto players from Leinster are being urged to check their tickets.
It was revealed a €2.50 ticket bought online was the winner of last night’s Euromillions jackpot worth nearly 50 million euro.
The lucky player selected their own numbers, and was the sole winner of the jackpot in yesterday’s draw.
The National Lottery is asking the winning ticket holder to contact them.