Chernobyl to the forefront for families in Carlow and Kilkenny on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy

President Michael D Higgins has been leading global tributes on the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

Two explosions exposed the reactor core of the Chernobyl Power Plant on April 26th, 1986, leading to the release of radiation.

President Higgins paid tribute to those who responded to the disaster, as well as highlighting the ‘catastrophic injuries’ many suffered while doing so.

Many people across Carlow and Kilkenny regularly fundraise for those impacted by the tragedy while local families host children from there on recuperation holidays.

It’s as the most recent truck carrying aid from these parts, packed and loaded by Kilkenny’s Kavanagh family, has reached its destination in the past few days.

