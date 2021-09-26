Children’s Minister says any childcare announcement in the Budget will try to end marketisation of the sector

The Children’s Minister says any announcement around childcare in next month’s Budget will try to end the marketisation of the sector.

There have been continued increases in annual fees that parents are paying, while also increased overheads for providers.

The Department of Children say a fully public childcare sector would cost two billion euro a year – however funding is not expected to be increased to that point.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the Government will attempt to make things easier on parents and providers.