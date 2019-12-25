Christmas dinners delivered in Kilkenny while St Clares feeds over 60 people today

Saint Clares Soup Kitchen in Carlow will feed over 60 people today.

Volunteers were getting the centre ready yesterday ahead of the Christmas lunch today at Mill Lane in Carlow.

Father John Dunphy says its a very special day for them.

Meanwhile hundreds of meals have been delivered to living alone and those less well off around Kilkenny City today.

Members of the Defence Forces prepared the meals at James Stephens Army Barracks which were then delivered by hurlers from O’Loughlin Gaels and James Stephens GAA clubs.