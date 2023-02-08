Clár 3: An t-Earrach
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chatall things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about spring and what to do during that season of the year!
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Siúlóid dúlra – a nature walk
Dair – Oak tree
Feá – Beech tree
Cnó Capaill – Horse Chestnut tree
Lus an chromchinn – Daffodils
Coinnle corra – Bluebells
Duilleoga agus bláthanna – Leaves and Flowers
Ag pleidhcíocht – Messing
Tóraíocht taisce – Scavenger Hunt
Sruthán – River
Spideoga agus préacháin – Robins and Crows
Rang Tíreolaíocht – Geography class
Ag déanamh taighde – Doing research
Curdaigh ar líne – look up online / search online
