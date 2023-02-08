Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 3: An t-Earrach

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chatall things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about spring and what to do during that season of the year!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Siúlóid dúlra – a nature walk 

Dair – Oak tree 

Feá – Beech tree 

Cnó Capaill – Horse Chestnut tree 

Lus an chromchinn – Daffodils 

Coinnle corra – Bluebells 

Duilleoga agus bláthanna – Leaves and Flowers 

Ag pleidhcíocht – Messing 

Tóraíocht taisce – Scavenger Hunt 

Sruthán – River 

Spideoga agus préacháin – Robins and Crows 

Rang Tíreolaíocht – Geography class 

Ag déanamh taighde – Doing research 

Curdaigh ar líne – look up online / search online 

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee. 

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.

