Clár 3: An t-Earrach

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about spring and what to do during that season of the year!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Siúlóid dúlra – a nature walk

Dair – Oak tree

Feá – Beech tree

Cnó Capaill – Horse Chestnut tree

Lus an chromchinn – Daffodils

Coinnle corra – Bluebells

Duilleoga agus bláthanna – Leaves and Flowers

Ag pleidhcíocht – Messing

Tóraíocht taisce – Scavenger Hunt

Sruthán – River

Spideoga agus préacháin – Robins and Crows

Rang Tíreolaíocht – Geography class

Ag déanamh taighde – Doing research

Curdaigh ar líne – look up online / search online

