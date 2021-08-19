Clinical Director of St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny aiming to have new beds open by end of the year

The new 72-bed bloc at St Luke’s Hospital’s on track for an opening later this year.

Despite delivery delays due to Brexit hold-ups, things are understood to have caught up and hopes are high that the individual, ensuite rooms and MRI scanner will be ready for use by mid-December.

Clinical Director Professor Garry Courtney on KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening outlined why that’s a key date and the timeline to it.

He imparted the information while he was on-air discussing the rise in Covid19 cases and the impact on the facility. (More on that here).

Listen back to his conversation with our Domhnall Doyle here: