Close to 9,000 people turned out at Gowran Park in Kilkenny for Goffs Thyestes Day

The dust may just be settling on yesterday’s Goffs Thyestes Day but already Gowran Park is looking ahead.

Close to 9,000 people turned out for one of the biggest racing events on the Irish calendar with Carlow based Rachel Blackmore riding home first in the feature race.

General Manager Eddie Scally last night on social media raised a glass to all who’d helped out.

And on The KCLR Daily this morning outlined how his team’s delighted with how the big day went and told of where their focus now lies with tickets on sale today for the next outing and another promise for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

