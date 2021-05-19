Close to €400,000’s been allocated to various groupings across Kilkenny.

The county council’s agreed to spend a quarter of a million under the 2021 Community and Cultural Facilities Capital Scheme.

Of the 22 applications, seven projects were successful getting grants of between €25,000 and €40,000 each.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick’s been telling KCLR News that those to benefit include “Graigue-Ballycallan GAA Club they got €35,000 for a floodlit and a walking facility there, Bennettsbridge GAA Club again clubhouse development, Paulstown Development Association the community hall, again Mullinavat a walkway and Muckalee community centre for the provision of a cafe and development of the community centre”.

A further €140,000 was approved in Amenity Grants for 181 residents associations, Tidy Towns and groups to support local communities to undertake small scale projects from the upkeep, maintenance and enjoyment of public amenities through to landscaping and development of open spaces and small-scale improvement works.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says they’ve earned it, noting “All them groups do tremendous work out there in the community, helping to keep their area, you know, the visibility of the areas and the tidy town’s group the phenomenal work that they do on a voluntary basis right across the community”.

He adds “I’m delighted to see groups like the Tidy Towns in Castlecomer who do phenomenal work and you could continue to name literally right across County Kilkenny from Gowran to Paulstown to Goresbridge and down into Thomastown and Bennettsbridge, all the different areas, right across the county”.