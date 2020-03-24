Closure of fast food outlets huge blow to farmers

The Chairman of Carlow IFA is reminding farmers that there are supports in place to help them through this crisis.

John Nolan says the lockdown in the UK and the closure of fast food chains like Supermacs and McDonalds will have come as a huge blow to the beef sector in particular.

He says IFA was keeping its offices open at this time to advise and help farmers during the pandemic.

And he told KCLR Live that they have been coming up with contingency plans for those who are hit by the virus.

