Co Carlow house ransacked during weekend burglary

Significant damage was done to a house in Carlow during a burglary over the weekend.

A house in Shangarry near Myshall was broken into on Saturday between 9am and 4.30pm.

The burglars smashed their way in through a window at the back of the property with a rock.

Rooms inside the house were ransacked but it’s not been confirmed if anything of value was stolen.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious cars in the area to contact them.