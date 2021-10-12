Co Carlow house ransacked during weekend burglary

Significant damage was done to a house in Carlow during a burglary over the weekend.

A house in Shangarry near Myshall was broken into on Saturday between 9am and 4.30pm.

The burglars smashed their way in through a window at the back of the property with a rock.

Rooms inside the house were ransacked but it’s not been confirmed if anything of value was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious cars in the area to contact them.