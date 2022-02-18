Council worker killed by falling tree in Co Wexford during Storm Eunice

A County Council worker has been killed while clearing debris in Co Wexford as a result of Storm Eunice

The man was struck by a falling tree in the North Wexford area this morning.

The man, who was in his 60s, was injured after a tree was knocked down by a strong gust of wind in the Ballythomas area, not far from Tinahely.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene but the county council employee was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the man will be removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Wexford County Council Council has issued a statement to confirm an employee has died in a workplace accident and that his family, Gardai and the health and safety authority have been informed.

It added that their thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.