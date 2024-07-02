Concern has been expressed for staff at a Carlow town pub and eatery.

KCLR News understands a meeting has taken place today regarding the future of Wetherspoons on Tullow Street.

There had been plans by the UK based chain to expand the Irish offering of the business but that apparently changed due to the impact of Covid and Brexit.

The Carlow outlet, which opened in May 2019 to huge excitement, with a couple of others went on the market late last year – it’s not yet known if they’ve been sold.

Stay tuned as we’ll have more on this as it develops.