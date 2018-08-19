Coon home of elderly man targeted in aggravated burglary

An aggravated burglary happened at the home of an elderly man in north County Kilkenny.

Force was used as an intruder broke into the house in the Coon area between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

The elderly man was in the house at the time but is not reported to have been injured in the incident.

a sum of money was taken.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who saw a strange car or a woman acting suspiciously in the Coon area around that time to get in touch.

The car has been described as a small dark cream or light-coloured old-type model.

The woman is tall with dark or brown hair in a bob.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Castlecomer or Kilkenny Garda stations or to ring the Garda confidential line.