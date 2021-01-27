Council engineer outlines plans for Carlow Town’s natural activity and bike park

Plans for Carlow Town’s newest amenity are being progressed and hope’s are high that the finished facility will help to mark the life of a former local council engineer.

Planning permission’s expected to be lodged in the coming months to overhaul Hanover Park to provide walking & biking facilities for all ages with an outdoor classroom, enhanced bandstand and more, all with a focus on biodiversity.

Council engineer Ciarán Brennan was a colleague and friend of the late Ger O’Brien (more on him here) who, he says, shared a vision for the area.

At a recent meeting of the county council it was proposed that the park be named after Mr O’Brien (details of that here).

Mr Brennan today told KCLR Live that that would certainly be his personal preference as he outlined the exciting plans – listen back here: