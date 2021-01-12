New Carlow park will commemorate late engineer Ger O’Brien

There are hopes to name Carlow’s new park after late engineer Ger O’Brien.

Yesterday’s meeting of the County Council heard plans for the Hanover Natural Activity and Bike Park, which Ger had been working on before he passed away last month.

A proposal to pay tribute to him, either by naming it ‘O’Brien Park’ or placing commemorative artwork within the amenity, received universal support.

Mayor Fergal Browne says Ger did great work during his time as town engineer;

“It’s very fitting for Ger. He was our town engineer for the last two years, and he had a huge impact in that short time before he sadly passed away. He was working on this project in Hanover Park, so the council was discussing maybe naming the park after him, or putting in a willow tree walkway or a sculpture with a rugby theme. I think it’s an excellent idea that would be very fitting to his legacy” he told KCLR News.