Councillor calls for improved road safety measures between Carlow and Athy

The absence of cats eyes on a stretch of road between Carlow and Athy doesn’t make sense.

That’s according to a local Councillor who says its a safety matter.

John Cassin has requested that the local authority engineer look at introducing the measures that he says are already in place on the Kildare side.

He told The Way it is he thinks it would make a big difference:

“We’re coming into the very dark winter evenings and it’s going to be wet, windy and wild. And it would be obviously safer if there were cats eyes on the road because they do have a huge effect”